Durban - A 6-month-old baby has survived a horrific head on collision that took place on the N2 near Zinkwazi on Monday evening.
According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue three patients were critically injured and had to be stabilised by advanced life support paramedics.
Herbst said one of the light motor vehicles, a Kia was torn apart and patients were ejected from the vehicle.
"Among those ejected and critically injured was a 6-month-old baby," said Herbst.
He said the remaining two patients sustained moderate injuries. All were taken to hospital.