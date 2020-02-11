LOOK: Six-month-old survives after being ejected in high impact collision









Durban - A 6-month-old baby has survived a horrific head on collision that took place on the N2 near Zinkwazi on Monday evening. According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue three patients were critically injured and had to be stabilised by advanced life support paramedics. Herbst said one of the light motor vehicles, a Kia was torn apart and patients were ejected from the vehicle. Five people were injured in a high impact collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

"Among those ejected and critically injured was a 6-month-old baby," said Herbst. He said the remaining two patients sustained moderate injuries. All were taken to hospital.

In a separate incident on Tuesday morning, a head on collision on the M1 Richmond Road claimed one life and left two others seriously injured.

The Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws Of Life to remove a woman that was trapped in her car following a head-on collision on Tuesday morning. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics





According to Garrith Jamieson, The Durban Fire Department used the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the female patient from the car before she was taken to hospital.

"She sustained multiple critical injuries and sadly passed away in hospital. The two patients in the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported to hospital."

Last week three women were killed in two head on collisions in Durban.

In the first incident, two passengers were killed in an accident on Spine Road in Westville, while the other head on collision on the M7 highway claimed the life of a 30-year-old female driver.

