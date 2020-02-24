Durban - The Crocworld Conservation Centre staff had their hands full when they were called to retrieve a green mamba from a 14 metre high tree in Pennington on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.
Martin Rodrigues, Centre Manager at Crocworld Conservation Centre, described this as one of his most memorable snake removals.
"Our legs were like jelly at such a height."
Rodrigues said he together with James Wittstock, Reptile Curator were called out to capture the snake which was precariously positioned on the tree in Gum Tree Road.
"It was curled on a branch 14 metres off the ground."