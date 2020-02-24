LOOK: Snake catcher's legs 'turn to jelly' as he rescues green mamba from 14 metre tree









The area where the green mamba was found. Durban - The Crocworld Conservation Centre staff had their hands full when they were called to retrieve a green mamba from a 14 metre high tree in Pennington on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Martin Rodrigues, Centre Manager at Crocworld Conservation Centre, described this as one of his most memorable snake removals. "Our legs were like jelly at such a height." Rodrigues said he together with James Wittstock, Reptile Curator were called out to capture the snake which was precariously positioned on the tree in Gum Tree Road. "It was curled on a branch 14 metres off the ground."

Martin Rodrigues (General Manager: Crocworld Conservation Centre) Ryan Carson,TP Nhlenyama, Joseph Mvuna and James Wittstock (Reptile Curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre) with the green mamba.

"With the assistance of the Umkomaas Fire Department, the team got an extendable ladder in position and secured on a branch a little distance from the snake.

"Using a grab stick, I was able to get hold of the snake which I then passed to Wittstock, who necked it safely while on the ladder."

Martin Rodrigues (General Manager: Crocworld Conservation Centre) and James Wittstock (Reptile Curator at Crocworld Conservation Centre) with the green mamba.

He expressed gratitude to the Umkomaas Fire Department for their assistance.

The snake was taken to the Crocworld Conservation Centre and would be released into an area away from human habitation.

A week ago a domestic worker in Westville got the fright of her life when she opened the boot of her employer's car to find a black mamba staring her in the face.

