This was the murder weapon allegedly used to kill a Phoenix mother and her two daughters. This was shown as part of evidence in the Durban High Court. Picture: Supplied



Durban - A steak knife was allegedly used in the brutal murder of Phoenix mother and her two daughters in September 2018.

A picture of the knife was presented in the Durban High Court this week.





Colin Pillay,46, charged for the murder of Jane Govindsamy and her daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16, has pleaded not guilty.





Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

He has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft.





At the start of the trial Pillay said he had been fishing and gambling on the day of the murders. He was arrested two days after the murder by warrant officer Bob Pillay from the Provincial Task Team at Kam's Lodge in Phoenix.





However when CCTV footage of Pillay allegedly walking on the street, 100 metres from the victims home, disgarding a knife, his attorney Amanda Hulley said her client would tell the court that he found the knife on the road.





So far at least five people have testified.





One of the witnesses included Sagren Govindsamy, who found the bodies of his wife and daughters.





In the witness box today is Rasia Vythilingam from Vodacom.





