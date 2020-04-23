LOOK: Suspect killed in shootout with Ladysmith police

Durban - One of three suspects dressed in reflector jackets who allegedly flagged down a motorist in Ezakheni, a Ladysmith township, and robbed them at gunpoint was killed in a shootout with police.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two policeman had been on their way to court on Wednesday when they witnessed three men clad in reflector jackets pointing firearms at a motorist on the Helpmekaar Road in Ezakheni.

"When police reached the crime scene, the suspects fled on foot and a chase ensued. The police officers chased the suspects on foot and one of the suspects opened fire at the police officers. A shootout ensued and the suspect was fatally wounded," said Naicker.

He said from information received, the shootout emanates from an incident where the suspects allegedly flagged down motorists who stopped.

Police recovered two firearms with three rounds of ammunition, a toy gun and cash at the scene of the shootout. Picture: SAPS

"The men demanded cash from the motorists at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects fled when they spotted the police vehicle approaching."

Naicker said police recovered two firearms with three rounds of ammunition, a toy gun and cash at the scene of the shootout.

"A second suspect was arrested. He faces charges of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery."