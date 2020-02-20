Durban - Three people allegedly transporting counterfeit goods worth R3 million across the border have been arrested.
KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers from Hluhluwe received proactive intelligence with regards to criminals transporting counterfeit goods in three bakkies.
"Police immediately leaped into action to operationalise the intelligence. The identified vehicles were spotted travelling along the R22 at False Bay and were intercepted," said Naicker.
He said the vehicles were searched and police seized a large consignment consisting of various brands of counterfeit shoes.
"The items seized have an estimated street value of R3 million."