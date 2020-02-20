LOOK: Suspects nabbed with counterfeit shoes worth R3m near border









Durban - Three people allegedly transporting counterfeit goods worth R3 million across the border have been arrested. KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said police officers from Hluhluwe received proactive intelligence with regards to criminals transporting counterfeit goods in three bakkies. "Police immediately leaped into action to operationalise the intelligence. The identified vehicles were spotted travelling along the R22 at False Bay and were intercepted," said Naicker. Three people allegedly transporting counterfeit goods worth R3 million across the border have been arrested. Picture: SAPS

He said the vehicles were searched and police seized a large consignment consisting of various brands of counterfeit shoes. "The items seized have an estimated street value of R3 million."

The three suspects aged between 26 and 45 arrested and charged for being in possession of counterfeit goods and were expected to appear in the Hluhluwe Magistrate's Court later onThursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded all involved for the arrest of the suspects found in possession of counterfeit goods.

“These are crimes against the economy and robs the state of much needed revenue. Our visibility and high level deployments along our borders are paying off as many criminals have been arrested for various crimes along our borders recently,” he said.

Last month two people were arrested along the border with suspected stolen property and possession of counterfeit goods worth R1,2 million.

The female suspect was found in the vehicle with 15 boxes which contained 60 units of cigarettes and 900 pairs of branded sneakers.

She was questioned with regards to the goods however she failed to provide police with a reasonable explanation for being in possession of the illicit and counterfeit goods. She was arrested and charged whilst the vehicle was impounded.

