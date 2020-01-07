



According to Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, the teenager had been fully clothed.





The body of a teenager has been recovered 250 metres off shore at the Durban Country Club beach on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied







Sewpersad said it is unconfirmed at this stage if it is the same teenager who got into difficulty while swimming on Sunday with friends at Blue Lagoon.





"The person has not been identified at this stage and will take place in due course."



