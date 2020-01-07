Durban - The body of a teenager has been recovered 250 metres off shore at the Durban Country Club Beach on Tuesday morning.
The recovery was made by various units including Metro Police Search and Rescue and SAPS Search and Rescue.
According to Metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, the teenager had been fully clothed.
Sewpersad said it is unconfirmed at this stage if it is the same teenager who got into difficulty while swimming on Sunday with friends at Blue Lagoon.
"The person has not been identified at this stage and will take place in due course."
On Sunday afternoon, four male teenagers had attempted to cross the Blue Lagoon Estuary when one of the four teens got into difficulty and was washed out to the sea by a strong flowing current.
According to Sewpersad, a initial surf and shore search was performed by Metro Police Search and Rescue, SAPS Search and Rescue, Ethekwini lifeguards and Life Response 24. However, due to unfavorable sea conditions and failing light, the search was called off.
On New Year's day, a 20-year-old male drowned while swimming at an unprotected beach at Salt Rock.
Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics and crews attempted to resuscitate the patient however efforts were unsuccessful.
He urged people to swim at protected beaches only.
POST