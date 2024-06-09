LOOK: The sardines have arrived in KZN

THE greatest shoal on earth has arrived at Margate’s main beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast earlier this morning. An aerial view of the first netting. Picture: Supplied. The annual sardine run has been eagerly anticipated by netters, fisherfolk and families, who head to the beach to catch the silvery fish in buckets or packets.

Seine netter, Jace Govender, netted the first catch for the year. He said there were large shoals of sardines along the coastline in Margate. The first netting was pulled out, this morning. Picture: Supplied. “There are also fish and sharks. The sardines are on the shorebreak. There is a lot of activity,” he said.

Govender said the "mesmerising spectacle" attracted tourists, marine enthusiasts, and scientists alike, all eager to witness the "majesty of this underwater phenomenon". “Between June and July, billions of sardines migrate northwards along the coast, creating a shimmering ribbon of silver and blue that stretches as far as the eye can see. “This massive shoal is accompanied by an array of marine life, including dolphins, whales and seabirds, all feasting on the abundant sardine supply,” Govender added.