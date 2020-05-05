LOOK: These five men can help police in KZN teen rape cases
Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have asked the public to be on the lookout for five men whom they believe could assist in the rape cases of two teenagers.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the most recent incident took place in February this year.
Gwala said in the first incident, a 14-year-old female was walking on Langton Road in Montclair on February 6, when a vehicle with two males stopped next to her and forced her into their vehicle.
"She was taken to a certain place where she was repeatedly raped by both males. A case of rape was opened at Montclair police station."
Two weeks later, an 11-year-old girl was taken from her place of residence in Westridge to Cato Crest by an unknown male who raped her.
The incident took place on February 24 at around 9pm. A case of rape was opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation.
Gwala said the first incident took place on October 30, 2019, where a 21-year-old woman was walking on the road at Umbilo when a vehicle with three unknown males stopped next to her and offered her a lift.
"She was taken to a secluded area on Oliver Lea Drive in Umbilo Park where the men took turns raping her, at gunpoint. A case of rape was opened at Umbilo police station."
Gwala said investigating officers in Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child protection and sexual Offences Unit are seeking assistance from the community to locate people in the attached identikits.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact investigating officers, sergeant Buthelezi on 072 563 1273 or Constable Bouverie on 081 046 3162. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.
