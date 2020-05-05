LOOK: These five men can help police in KZN teen rape cases

Durban - KwaZulu Natal police have asked the public to be on the lookout for five men whom they believe could assist in the rape cases of two teenagers.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the most recent incident took place in February this year.

Gwala said in the first incident, a 14-year-old female was walking on Langton Road in Montclair on February 6, when a vehicle with two males stopped next to her and forced her into their vehicle.

Police believe this person can assist in the rape case of the 14-year-old in Montclair Picture: SAPS





"She was taken to a certain place where she was repeatedly raped by both males. A case of rape was opened at Montclair police station."

Two weeks later, an 11-year-old girl was taken from her place of residence in Westridge to Cato Crest by an unknown male who raped her.

The incident took place on February 24 at around 9pm. A case of rape was opened at Cato Manor police station for investigation.