Durban - POLITICAL activist Mac Maharaj said while the ANC had delivered in the past 25-years of democracy, the party was yet to deracialise the country. He was talking on the sidelines of an “In Conversation” with POST Editor Aakash Bramdeo, at the Indian Consulate offices in Durban, on Friday.

Maharaj, 84, said while he believed “tremendous achievements” have been made since democracy, the dynamics of the party had changed.

“We have, as yet, to deracialise our society, so that our people can live freely knowing each other in their diversity, different cultures, different traditions, and learn that this is the wealth of our country.”

He said like all Struggles, mistakes have been made. But, 25 years into democracy, one still has to learn not to play the blame-game but understand the mistakes made with good intentions, added the former minister of transport.

“It is only when you recognise and identify the mistake, that you can take corrective measures.”

He continued: “We committed ourselves that we would deracialise our society and we have failed to get rid of the special arrangement under which our people are still living predominately separate from each other

“We committed ourselves in the ANC, that, in 1994, we said we would take this formal democracy and we would make it participatory and people-oriented and people-centered.

“We have not consciously experimented to make it that, because this formal democracy is the space to make people take charge of their destiny.”

The ex-special adviser and spokesperson to former president Jacob Zuma said he hoped South Africa would be a non-racial society.

“I think for a time, we contributed to demobilising our societies by getting an active citizenry but an active citizenry is also not enough. We are witnessing the ANC going through a period of renewal. It needs to commit that renewal in a more systematic way and that renewal must be associated with connecting every ANC member and leader with the community.”

By having members and leadership with their ears to the ground, said Maharaj, would enable them to become sensitive to the concerns of communities.

“South Africa is in the middle of change.

“We can erode this democracy or we can build it. It is our job.

“Not the job we must leave just to others.

“It is a country dealing with diversity as a wealth, so it is at the cusp of the challenges that the world is facing and we are capable of making history for the world.”

While Maharaj declined to comment on Zuma’s testimony at the Zondo Commission into State Capture last week, he said people needed to listen critically to the evidence presented to the sitting.

“I don’t want to comment on the current situation on that point of view for the simple reason that, if I comment it will put into a box of factions and it would detract from people addressing the issues. Here is the evidence coming out.

“People must listen to it critically and look at it, and look at the commission for what it is unearthing, so that we understand the degree to which corruption is embedded in our society and so that we support the processes to turf it out.

“Because unless we do so, we will not be laying the groundwork for a better society.”

During the “In Conversation”, Maharaj spoke on his childhood, his parents, his time on Robben Island and his political career.

