Mafia-style syndicate targets Isipingo businesses

A CRIMINAL syndicate has been doing the rounds in Isipingo, allegedly threatening small businesses and attempting to extort ‘protection fees’ from them. However, pioneers and new business owners in the South Durban town, have vowed to work together to fight the syndicate.

Junaid Iqbal, chairperson of the Isipingo Business Forum and the Isipingo Community Policing Forum (CPF), said he had been approached by five men at his shop, who had told him to step down from both positions, with immediate effect. “They told me that they would be taking over the security in the area and would get all the local businesses to pay a monthly fee for security,” said Iqbal. “I did not see a need to accede to their demands. Years ago, when the area became riddled with crime, a meeting was held with the business owners and we employed a private security company.

“Since then, apart from a few isolated incidents, crime in the area has been curbed. In recent years we have had no threats or concerns regarding our safety or that of our businesses,” he added. Iqbal said when the men left his shop, he contacted the police, who immediately began investigating his claims. This stopped the criminals in their tracks, and they did not return to his shop. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he had been made aware of the syndicate, which was allegedly terrorising small businesses, and demanding “protection fees” for them to operate in the Isipingo and uMlazi areas.

The so-called protection fee ranged from R2 000 to R20 000, depending on the business, he said. Kaunda referred to the syndicate, while speaking at a crime and service delivery imbizo in uMlazi last week. He said the municipality was aware of ‘hoodlums wreaking havoc’ in the city, demanding protection fees from people.

Kaunda vowed that the syndicate would be ‘crushed’ so businesses could operate without fear. Mayoral spokesperson, Mluleki Mntungwa, said cases of the syndicate demanding the protection fees had not been formally reported to the mayor's office. “It came to our attention at the crime and service delivery imbizo,” he said.

Business owners in the bustling Isipingo CBD said they were thankful for Iqbal’s quick thinking intervention. Zain Jehtham, who manages his family business, said the CBD was a thriving hub and attributed the success of the small businesses to the close-knit community and good security measures. His family business had been operating in the CBD for over 40 years.

“We had no issue over the years, apart from an increase in crime about four years ago. But, we quickly worked together and the area is currently safe and always busy. If it was not safe, we would not be the go-to place for the community’s shopping needs,” he said. Aidan David, former chairperson of the Isipingo CPF, the eThekwini district chairperson of the SA Police Board and the treasurer of the KZN Police board, said business owners would ‘clap back’ if they were threatened. “Historically, Isipingo had been a predominantly Indian area and the businessmen of those times are still here today. Protection should not be a forceful issue, it should be a choice. If people think they can come into the area and demand, the businessmen won't be quiet or tolerate it. People and their choices need to be respected,” he said.

David said it was the responsibility of the community to elect the chairperson of both the business forum and the CPF. “Chairpersons are elected by the community for the community and that should not be taken away. The elected person is who the community has faith in. People should not come to Isipingo with agendas. We know that there are security companies vying for the support of the Isipingo businessmen, but nothing underhanded is happening,” he added. He said many of the small businesses did not make large profits and kept their prices low due to a competitive market.

“The risk of us giving into such syndicates and paying the protection fee would be disastrous. These criminals operate like the mafia and could then insist on a share of the business or a percentage of the turnover. Business owners would not be able to sustain this, and Isipingo would become a white elephant as many would be forced to close their doors.” He said the area was a shopping hub, which the community frequented on a daily basis. “The Isipingo Rail and CBD areas are servicing parts of uMlazi, Folweni, kwaMakhutha and surrounding areas.