Man, 53, electrocuted following alleged illegal electricity connections

Durban - A 53-year-old man was killed in Coniston on Monday after he was electrocuted while allegedly connecting electricity illegally.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, said the man had been electrocuted while connecting electricity in Ramnath Road in Coniston.

However KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the circumstances surround the electrocution of the man was still being investigated and an inquest docket had been opened.

Balram said members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were called out at approximately 2pm and on arrival found the individual loaded into the back of a white Opel Corsa bakkie.

A 53-year-old man was electrocuted in Coniston on Monday. Picture: RUSA





"Paramedics examined him and found that he showed no signs of life. He was declared deceased at the scene."

Balram said bystanders who gathered at the scene explained that the deceased resides in a neighboring informal settlement.

"He was assisting with illegal electricity connections when he was electrocuted. The man was then loaded into a bakkie with the intention of driving him to hospital however when it was established that he was no longer breathing the driver contacted RUSA for assistance.