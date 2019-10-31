Durban - The man accused of killing a Phoenix pensioner abandoned his bail application in Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Theolin Govender, 37, is accused of killing Chandraka Singh in his home in Rydalvale on October 3.
Govender who faces a charge of murder was remanded in custody until his next appearance in November.
The 68-year-old pensioner was found lying in a bedroom by members of KZN VIP Security.
Gareth Naidoo, a spokesperson for the security company, said officers responded after neighbours alerted them.