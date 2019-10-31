Man accused of killing Phoenix pensioner abandons bail









Chandraka Singh.. Picture: Supplied Durban - The man accused of killing a Phoenix pensioner abandoned his bail application in Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Theolin Govender, 37, is accused of killing Chandraka Singh in his home in Rydalvale on October 3. Govender who faces a charge of murder was remanded in custody until his next appearance in November. The 68-year-old pensioner was found lying in a bedroom by members of KZN VIP Security. Gareth Naidoo, a spokesperson for the security company, said officers responded after neighbours alerted them.

They heard Singh’s faint pleas for help.

“The door was broken down, so the response team could enter. The entire house was ransacked. We found the victim in his bedroom. He was covered in blood, and his head was swollen. We stabilised him before taking him to the hospital.”

Singh's hands and feet were bound with an extension cord.

The grandfather of four sustained a cut to the mouth, cuts to both his ankles, a broken jaw, spinal injuries, and injuries to his body. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on October 5.

Police said a case of assault GBH was initially registered.

However when the victim succumed to his injuries, police opened a case of murder at Phoenix SAPS.

After intense police investigations, Govender was arrested on October 20 at a home in Clarecroft Place by warrant officer Pat Moodley from Phoenix SAPS.

At the time of the incident, Singh's son Ashley told POST all he wanted was justice.

"I want the community and the police to work together to bring the culprits to book, so this does not happen to anyone else."

