Durban - A NORTH Coast man is standing trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl while dropping her home from school. The accused, 55, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the victim testified in camera.

According to court papers, the accused had been transporting the victim and her cousin to and from school.

On the day of the incident, in October, it is alleged he convinced the teenager that he could only accommodate her during his second drop-off for the day.

While she waited, he dropped off her cousin and the rest of the pupils at their homes.

When he returned, the girl and two other male pupils got into the vehicle.

The man allegedly requested the boys sit in the back and for the girl to sit in front with him.

After he dropped the boys at their homes, he allegedly locked the doors and closed the windows and drove at a slow pace to her house.

While en-route, he allegedly began rubbing her thighs. It has been claimed that when she tried to pull away from him, he held her hands and told her he liked her and wanted to take her to Suncoast for a movie. Scared that he may harm her, she did not scream.

It was further claimed that when she arrived home, he asked her to blow him a kiss.

She ran away. The teen reported the matter to police and the man was arrested shortly thereafter.

He is currently out on bail.

The case was adjourned to later this month for further evidence to be led by State prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan.

