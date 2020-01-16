Man airlifted to hospital after falling down 100 metre cliff in KZN









A military rescue helicopter was called to the scene for further assistance. Picture: ER24 Durban - A man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after he fell and slid down a cliff for approximately 100 metres in the Swayimane area, KwaZulu Natal on Wednesday. ER24 paramedics, Life Healthcare, SAPS Search and Rescue and DUT Rescue, arrived on the scene and immediately began to search the area. "After some time, the man was found near the bottom of the cliff. Despite their best efforts, medics and rescue personnel were unable to reach the patient. "A military rescue helicopter was called to the scene for further assistance. A rescuer was lowered down to the patient, who then assisted in hoisting the patient into the hovering helicopter," said spokesperson Russel Meiring. He said once the patient had been rescued, an ER24 advanced life support paramedic was picked up to treat the man for his serious injuries.

"The man was airlifted to Greys Provincial Hospital for further care," concluded Meiring.

In a separate incident a young British model on a dream trip around the world plunged 100ft to her death after posing for photos on a clifftop selfie hotspot in Sydney, Australia.

The Daily Mail reported that Madalyn Davis, 21, had been at a late-night party in Australia and walked with friends to cliffs where they planned to watch the sun rise over the sea.

But she fell from the edge in Sydney. Police received a call at 6.30am on Sunday and rescuers recovered her body four hours later.

Local councillors said last year they would crack down on visitors risking their lives at Diamond Bay Reserve for the perfect picture after a 27-year-old woman fell and died in August. A fence has been erected at the beauty spot but it is claimed tourists frequently climb over it to photograph themselves in a more dramatic way.

