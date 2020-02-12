Man allegedly burns three cousins to death









Crime Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal security guard has been arrested for allegedly setting a home alight resulting in the death of his three cousins who were sleeping. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the suspect, 28, allegedly doused the Shongweni home with petrol and set it alight in April 2019. The three victims, Thabo Maphumulo, Sboniso Shabalala and Siyabonga Shabalala were burnt beyond recognition, police said. The three victims, also aged, 28, were asleep in an outbuilding when their dwelling caught on fire. "After nine months of intensive investigation the suspect was arrested on Monday night at his workplace in Isipingo, where he worked as a security guard," said Naicker.

He said initially an inquest was opened at KwaNdengezi SAPS.

"Following a rigorous probe the investigating officer was able to connect the dots with regards to the suspect involved and the docket was changed to murder.

"On Monday night the suspect was traced and arrested with the assistance of the K9 Unit and faces three counts of murder.

"The investigation also revealed that the deceased and suspect were related."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the investigating officer for his perseverance in investigating the case.

“These arrests send a clear message to the perpetrators of crime that the long arm of the law will always catch up with you," said Jula.

He added we hope this arrest will bring closure to the family.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

POST