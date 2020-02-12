Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal security guard has been arrested for allegedly setting a home alight resulting in the death of his three cousins who were sleeping.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker the suspect, 28, allegedly doused the Shongweni home with petrol and set it alight in April 2019.
The three victims, Thabo Maphumulo, Sboniso Shabalala and Siyabonga Shabalala were burnt beyond recognition, police said.
The three victims, also aged, 28, were asleep in an outbuilding when their dwelling caught on fire.
"After nine months of intensive investigation the suspect was arrested on Monday night at his workplace in Isipingo, where he worked as a security guard," said Naicker.