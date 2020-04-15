Man allegedly robbed Chatsworth garage and returned to buy fuel

Durban - A suspect who allegedly robbed a service station of money and then returned to the same service station to purchase fuel has been nabbed by police. KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the 26-year-old suspect allegedly went to a service station on Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana just before midnight on Tuesday. "An employee was performing his duties at a service station when an unknown man pointed him with an object which resembled a firearm. "The suspect demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in his getaway vehicle," said Naicker. He said shortly afterwards, while police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing and attempted to purchase fuel at the service station.

"He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers," said Naicker.

He said the vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect’s house.

"A silicone gun and cash was also seized by police. The man was placed under arrest for robbery and detained at the Bayview Police Station."

Naicker said he is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said he was pleased with the arrest.

“I am glad that the culprit was apprehended shortly after the crime was committed. He will also be profiled to check if he is linked to other robbery cases committed in Bayview and surrounding areas,” said Jula.

