Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a retired policeman who was gunned down in Umgababa in what is believed to be a hit..

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of a retired policeman who was gunned down in Umgababa in what is believed to be a hit. Vumani Mbambo, 70, was shot several times at his grocer in the Mnini area on August 23, 2019 at around 5:15pm.

Mbambo had been in the company of his wife, who was left unharmed in the attack.





It is believed that two armed men entered the store and shot Mbambo before fleeing on foot. They then returned a few minutes later and fired more rounds at him. Mbambo died at the scene.





The suspects were then picked up by a getaway vehicle.





On Friday, police arrested the driver of the getaway vehicle. Nhlakanipho Ngcobo,29, was arrested by members of the Provincial Investigators Unit and made his first appearance in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Monday.





He was remanded in police custody and is expected to apply for bail on January 15. Police are still searching for two remaining suspects.





In a separate incident a 33-year-old suspect is appearing today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of attempted murder of a policeman.





According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala police had been conducting murder investigations in the Pata area in Pietermaritzburg when the suspect opened fire against the police.





The suspect sustained an injury on the leg. He was apprehended and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with three rounds of ammunition and faces charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.





Gwala said police are still looking for the murder suspect.





