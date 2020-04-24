Man arrested with almost R100k cocaine in his jacket at Durban mall

Durban - A 47-year-old man who was allegedly nabbed with cocaine in his jacket at a shopping mall in Bellair is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court later today. KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said police officers from the EThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team acted on intelligence with regards to drug activities in Bellair on Wednesday night. "During the operation police officers spotted a man at a mall in Bellair. The police approached the male and a search was conducted. Police officers found a packet containing cocaine powder in his jacket. The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately R90 000. The man was arrested for being in possession of drugs." Naicker said that same evening police officers proceeded to Shallcross in Chatsworth where they pounced on a suspected drug den. "Drugs with an estimated street value of R20 000 was seized in the building on Table Mountain Road. Heroin capsules, rock cocaine and mandrax tablets were seized however no occupants were found on the premises. Police will continue to monitor the area so that the drug dealer can be arrested."

Police also found an alleged drug den in the Shallcross area and seized heroin capsules, rock cocaine and mandrax tablets. Picture: SAPS





In another operation conducted by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit in the Inchanga police precinct Naicker said two suspects - aged 19 and 23 - were arrested after they were found in a building at Ndloveni Reserve, packaging pure heroin.

"The estimated street value of the heroin that was seized is approximately R65 000. They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. They will be appearing in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court today."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded police officers for continuing to combat the drug trade in the province.

“This relentless crusade to dismantle drug operations in the province will continue despite the demands placed on police in other areas of policing. We wish to thank members of the community that contact us on a daily basis and provide us with precise information with regards to drug dealers operating in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

Earlier this week police nabbed a truck driver in the Camperdown area carrying almost R500k of dagga in his truck.

