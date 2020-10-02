Man avoids jail time for 2017 Stanger bar brawl killing

Three years after the murder of taxi conductor Dillion Puckree, one of the men charged in connection with his murder has been sentenced. Durban – Three years after the murder of taxi conductor Dillion Puckree, one of the men charged in connection with his murder has been sentenced. Preston Naidoo, 24, who previously faced a charge of murder, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was sentenced to three years in jail which was wholly suspended for five years, on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence. Naidoo also received 3 years’ correctional supervision, which entails 16 hours of community service per month, and the court ordered he complete a list of programmes (anger management, social responsibility and an orientation programme) at his own expense.

Naidoo is one of three men charged for the murder of Puckree, 24, in September 2017.

The trial of his co-accused, Ruvaal Mudali, 22, and a minor who cannot be named, have been separated.

Their trial is expected to take place in December.

Naidoo is expected to testify for the State.

In his guilty plea in January, Naidoo described how he tried to get Mudali to stop assaulting the accused on the day of the incident, September 9.

Naidoo said at around 1.30am he had been in the company of his co-accused and a third person (who has not been charged).

He said all four had gone to get something to eat in the Stanger Manor area and visit the Quartz Bar.

"We met up with a person known as Shaun to me and Puckree was in his company."

Naidoo said while he was talking to Shaun, Puckree and the minor became involved in an argument and Puckree allegedly slapped the minor in the face.

Naidoo said the minor proceeded to slap Puckree back.

"The deceased proceeded back into Quartz Bar and told the minor he was coming back for him.

"The deceased returned within a few minutes in a fighting mood and he challenged the minor to a one-on-one fight, saying that he would kill him.

"I advised the deceased that the minor was only 17 years old and that he should not engage him in a fight.

"The deceased refused to listen and I lost my temper and punched him with a clenched fist in the face, causing him to fall to the ground."

Naidoo said at this stage, Mudali and the minor intervened and also punched and kicked Puckree on his body and face while he lay on the ground.

He added that when Puckree tried to sit up, Mudali continued with the assault and kicked him in the face, causing his head to hit the tar.

"Puckree appeared to be unconscious. I then intervened and grabbed a hold of Mudali in an effort to stop him from further assaulting the deceased as I could now see that he had been seriously injured.

"Mudali continued to kick the deceased. However, with the help of others we managed to get him away and left the scene."

He said he learnt of Puckree's death the following day, September 10.

"It was never my intention to murder the deceased and on September 12 I handed myself over to police."

He said although provoked, he had no lawful reason and valid defence for the manner in which he had acted.

