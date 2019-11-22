Man finds out about brother's Suncoast murder on social media









Durban - Chatsworth resident Clinton Chandiah found out that his brother had been killed when he recognised his clothing in graphic pictures posted on social media. The body of Kresen Chandiah, 24, was found next to Fathima Bee Bee Muhammad, 50, on the sand dunes near Suncoast Casino on Monday afternoon. Both sustained multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies. The knife used to kill Chandiah was embedded in his chest. Their bodies were found by a vagrant, who was collecting plastic and cardboard. The victims were both were from Montford, and police are investigating the likelihood that they were in a relationship. Kresen's family say they are not aware of any connection between them. Chandiah left home at 11 am on Monday without his cellphone.

While photographs of the crime scene went viral on social media on Monday evening, his parents Ivan, 59, and Kanthi, 54, waited for him to return home.

His older brother, Clinton, who also lived with their parents, saw photographs of the crime scene on Facebook on Tuesday morning. He realised from the clothing on the male victim (a checked shirt and jeans) that it could be his brother.

Clinton later identified Kresen’s body at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary.

He is expected to be cremated on Friday.

Nazir Hoosen said his cousin - Muhammad - lived next door to him. He was surprised when he arrived home from work on Monday and found the police at his door.

“They showed me the photographs at the beach and her identity book and wanted to know if I knew her. They also asked me about the man. But we did not know him.”

He said Muhammad’s daughter told him her mother was in a relationship but they did not know the partner.

Hoosen said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were a mystery.

“Right now, we need to let the police do their jobs and hopefully those responsible are punished.”

Muhammad was unemployed. She lived with her mother, two daughters and three grandchildren.

“She loved her grandchildren.

“At a recent family function, we laughed and joked about the good times we had growing up. I never expected it would be our last time together.”

Muhammad was buried on Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two charges of murder were opened.

Sharon Hoosen, DA spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison in KZN, said the party would write to the MEC of Community Safety, Bheki Ntuli, to reinstate visible policing.

This, she said, should include foot, motorbike and horseback patrols.

“During the last two years, the Durban beachfront has practically become a no-go zone, with an increase in contact crimes which shows no sign of abating.”

She said motorbike and horseback patrols were non-existent and created a breeding ground in which criminals could thrive.

“It should come as little surprise when we hear of murder, rape and other horrific incidents.”

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the killings. He called on the police to intensify the search for the suspects.

