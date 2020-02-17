Man found guilty of killing Avoca father in the presence of his two children









Kelly Chetty with his wife Sumina Chetty. Picture: File Durban - The man accused of killing Avoca father Vermana (Kelly) Chetty in the presence of his two children in 2018 has been found guilty of murder. NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon- Kara- confirmed that Spamandla Buthelezi, 30, was found guilty in the Durban High Court. She said sentencing is expected next week. Chetty was killed in a botched hijacking on May 31, 2018, while purchasing vegetables on Prince Mhlangane Road, Avoca. His 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were in the car. A day after the murder Spamandla Buthelezi, 30, was arrested following a gun battle with the SAPS, that claimed the lives of two of his accomplices.

In addition to Chetty's murder, Buthelezi was found guilty on a total of 17 charges for crimes that date back to 2016.

According to State indictments, Buthelezi and other his co-accused entered the Lighthouse Fresh Produce grocery store on May 31, 2018, and robbed Don P Phiri, Thandeke Makhaya and Krishna Moodley at gunpoint, making off with cash, cellphones and cigarettes.

In order to make good on their escape Buthelezi and his co-accused approached Chetty who was seated in his car, a Golf 7, a short distance away from the store.

Chetty was shot and Buthulezi and co-accused failed to take the car.

Post-mortem results revealed that Chetty died as result of a multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Buthelezi and his co-accused then went to another car, a Toyota Yaris and at gunpoint ordered Ramalingum Chetty and Sanjay Rajcoomar out of their car before hijacking the vehicle.

The next day, on June 1, 2018, members from SAPS spotted the Toyota Yaris in KwaMashu in Durban and attempted to stop the car.

The accused opened fire on SAPS members and a gun battle ensued.

Two co-accused were fatally wounded and three firearms were recovered.

Buthelezi was charged for the murder of his co-accused Nkosingphile Lindelani Mdletshe and Mhlanunzima Nzama.

Police recovered two 9mm semi-automatic pistols and five rounds of ammunition.

In a separate incident, the accused has also been charged for a house robbery dating back to January 2016.

He was also found guilty of entering the Haribhai family in Parlock and at gunpoint robbing them of cash, jewellery, cellphones and their vehicle.

Ramkissoon-Kara said the accused was found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 2 counts of attempted murder, attempted robbery and murder of Chetty.

"In the shootout with police the accused was convicted on 7 counts of attempted murder, 2 counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition."

