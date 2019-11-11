Durban - A Chatsworth man who allegedly shot dead a tavern manager in Chatsworth was granted R3000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Sadasivan Shaun Govender has been charged with the murder of Malawian-born Patrick Saidi, 31.
It is alleged that Govender had been at the tavern drinking with friends when the deceased was shot dead.
Govender handed himself over to police shortly therafter.
The Daily News reported that Saidi who lived in Silverlglen with his wife and toddler son was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene in Harry's Tavern in unit 7.