Man granted bail in Chatsworth tavern shooting









Patrick Saidi. Picture Facebook Durban - A Chatsworth man who allegedly shot dead a tavern manager in Chatsworth was granted R3000 bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday. Sadasivan Shaun Govender has been charged with the murder of Malawian-born Patrick Saidi, 31. It is alleged that Govender had been at the tavern drinking with friends when the deceased was shot dead. Govender handed himself over to police shortly therafter. The Daily News reported that Saidi who lived in Silverlglen with his wife and toddler son was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene in Harry's Tavern in unit 7.

His funeral took place on Friday.

His brother Abdul Saidi told the Daily News that they were traumatised by what happened.

"My brother was a good person that is why everyone knows him. We are from the Machinga District in the eastern region of Malawi, which falls under Traditional Authority Nsanama."

"He had ambitions to support his wife and three-year-old boy and put him through school. He also assisted the family's children if the need arose. The family cannot believe it.”

In a separate incident a 37-year-old man died after being shot once in the chest outside a tavern in Railway Street, Pietermaritzburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene at 13:25 to find the patient face down on the pavement in front of a tavern.

"He was rolled over and found to have suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left chest and wasn't breathing, but still had a pulse. Advanced Life Support resuscitation was immediately initiated but unfortunately the man's condition deteriorated. He was declared dead on the scene."

POST