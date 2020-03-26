Man receives double life sentence for killing in-laws

Durban - A KwaZulu Natal man who shot dead his elderly in-laws received a double life sentence this week. Mzwandile Mlambo, 40, was convicted and sentenced in the Umzimkhulu Regional Court.

According to police, Mlambo went to the home of Nontuthuko Tenza, 60, and Shumilakhe Tenza, 61, in the Nazareth area in Umzimkhulu on April 15 and fired shots through their window.





"The shots were fired through the window and struck the victims on the head and stomach. Both victims died due to the nature of injuries sustained," said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.





Mbele said charges of murder were opened for investigation by Umzimkhulu SAPS.





She said police eventually arrested the accused in the Umzimkhulu area where he was hiding.





"He was found in possession of five ammunition."





Mbele said it was revealed during the course of the investigation that the accused had stolen the firearm two days before the attack.





" The accused allegedly stole his father’s firearm and it was used to commit the murders.





"He was tried in court and made several court appearances until his sentence."





Mlambo received a life sentence for each murder and seven years, seven years imprisonment for theft of a firearm and seven years for possession of unlicensed firearm.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence handed to the accused. “We hope this sentence

will bring comfort and closure to the family,” he said.





