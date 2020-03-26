Man shot in another drive-by shooting in Shallcross

Durban - Hours after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northdene another person was shot in a drive by shooting in Shallcross. On Thursday morning, KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a case of attempted murder was opened at Chatsworth SAPS after a 25-year-old man was shot outside his home. "It is alleged on 25 March 2020 at 20:00 at Klaarwater Road in Shallcross, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times while seated at his home. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. The matter is still under investigation." Earlier in the day a man and his wife came under attack in a drive by shooting in Northdene. Joseph Anthony, known as 'Lucky', was killed while his wife was shot multiple times and taken to hospital.

The duos are relatives of Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia.

Pillay lost his son Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago. Pillay had been in the company of Claudene Rampersad, 32, who was also shot and later died in hospital.

Police said no arrests were made.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed a case of murder was being investigated by Malvern SAPS.

"It is alleged today at 08:50, two unknown suspects opened fire at the two people that were in a vehicle on Ridge Road in Malvern. A 40-year-old driver sustained injuries and he was declared dead at the scene. The passenger sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage."