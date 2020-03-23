Man who allegedly assaulted doctor ordered not to enter hospital, make contact with victim

Durban - The man accused of assaulting a female doctor at Nu Shifa Hospital in Durban made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. Zunaid Hassan Bux, 42, has been charged with assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm and malicious damage to property. According to the charge sheet handed in by State Prosecutor Ronitha B. Singh it is alleged that Bux entered the Lenmed Nu Shifa Hospital on February 24 and assaulted the 51-year-old doctor. Following his arrest Bux was charged and released on a warning from a police station. Today the court attached further conditions to his warning.

He was ordered not to communicate with the victim or the hospital; or to enter the hospital premises.

The matter was adjourned for May 12 for further investigations.

Shortly after the incident the hospital issued a statement confirming an incident of assault on their premises.

The statement read that the incident was managed by security.

"Members of the community are encouraged to be aware of the inaccurate reports circulating on social media

"In order to respect the confidentiality of those involved, we are not able to disclose details of the incident."

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele on February 24 at around 22:30pm a 51-year-old doctor was assaulted at a workplace on Randles Road.

The POST Newspaper previously reported that the doctor was taken to intensive care unit following the attack.

Sunitha Singh: My deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one. However no one has the right to assault any Dr. Irrespective of the consequences. I truly feel the pain of the family but all doctors will do everything in their power to save a patient during an operation.

