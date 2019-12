Man who allegedly murdered Chatsworth teen to spend Christmas behind bars









Kyle Premlall. Durban - The murder trial of Welbedacht teenager Kyle Premlall has been transferred to the Durban Regional Court. Lungisani Cele,21, appeared briefly in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today. Cele has been denied bail and will spend Christmas and New Years behind bars. He is accused of stabbing Premlall outside a tuckshop on July 21. In August Magistrate J da le Ray found that Cele showed no exceptional circumstances to be released on bail.

While it was previously reported that Premlall was killed for his cellphone, a source close to the investigation, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said that there seems to have been an altercation two weeks before the murder.

Premlall who sustained a stab wound to his chest died in hospital.

Testifying during the bail application in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court, Constable Thokozani Kanyile said Premlall was stabbed before entering through the gates of the tuckshop.

Kanyile told the court the accused first exited the tuckshop upon seeing the deceased, he had pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest area.

Cele will appear in court on January 20.

In September a Newcastle teenager was killed at an annual party to welcome Spring allegedly over a lighter.

The Daily News reported that the grade 12 pupil had been stabbed during a scuffle between two groups of boys over a lighter.

The deceased's relative described his nephew as a quiet and respectful young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

Police confirmed no arrests had been made.

