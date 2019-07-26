Durban - INDIA’S successful launch of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday has given hope to the owner of a two-hectare plot that he will get to the moon in his lifetime. Rajeev V Bagdi, who bought the plot of land on the moon for $140 from New York-based Lunar Society International in 2003, said India’s second lunar mission in 11 years was for the goodness of all of humanity.

“As an Indian, I feel proud about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. It will bring a lot of goodness to mankind,” Bagdi said.

India’s second lunar mission was on track as its Bahubali GSLV rocket successfully put the moon spacecraft, Chandrayaan-2, into the orbit in a copy-book style on Monday.

Bagdi is hopeful that moon tourism will start by 2030.

“When I purchased the plot, I thought at least my coming generation will benefit from it, but now I am hopeful I will be able to go to the moon with my family,” said Bagdi, who owns an ayurveda store.

Like many others, he has been fascinated by the moon since his childhood.

“I don’t know why I was so inquisitive about the moon.

“While surfing the internet, I came across an article on moon land that was selling. I studied it, did my research and took a decision to buy the plot.”

He has official documents issued by the Lunar Republic, including a registered claim and deed for lunar property, a declaration of citizenship and a map.

“Rajeev Bagdi is the true and legal owner of the property located at Mare Imbrium (Sea of Rains) 32.8 degree north latitude, 15.6 degree west longitude track-30,” reads the deed registered by the Lunar Registry in New York on July 27, 2003.

“I have a claim on the moon from that society,” he said. “If their exploration becomes successful, if they succeed in making human tourism on the moon a reality and take control of this land parcel, they will honour the deed as per the map given.”

Bagdi, who is also a stock market analyst, believed he had invested in something good and had taken a calculated risk.

He said he trusted Lunar Republic because under international treaty on extraterrestrial property, only such an organisation could claim ownership.

“There is nothing illegal. It is a privately funded exploration. It might kick in or it might fail. I invested in a project which could help mankind over time. At least the coming generations should feel that our forefathers acted with foresightedness.”

Bagdi said thousands of people from across the world bought the plots on the moon. His cousin, Lalit Mohata, also followed in his footsteps.

“When I bought the plot, people laughed at me. They called me a fool and a lunatic. I felt happy for giving them a break.”

Bagdi said that going to the US was a big thing a couple of decades ago.

“Today, a member of almost every Indian family is in the US. The same thing might also happen with the moon 20 years down the line.”

