Man,73, resuscitated following suspected heart attack on Durban beachfront









A 73-year-old male who collapsed while walking on the promenade on the Durban beachfront, suspected of having a heart attack has been taken to hospital for further treatment. Picture: Supplied Durban - A 73-year-old male who collapsed while walking on the promenade on the Durban beachfront, suspected of having a heart attack has been taken to hospital for further treatment. According to Leon Fourie, the Operations manager at Life Response ambulance service, paramedics were dispatched to the case at 06:50am on Wednesday morning. "On arrival we found Ethekwini Life guards doing CPR. Life Response paramedics took over and Advanced Life support paramedics from Life Response continued the resuscitation. Fourie said members from Metro police Search and rescue unit as well as SAPS search and rescue members came and assisted with the resuscitation efforts. "The patient was stabilized on scene and then transported to a hospital for further definitive care," said Fourie.

In March this year a man in his seventies collapsed and died while working out in a public gym at Bulwer Park on Helen Joseph Road.

According to Garrith Jamieson, Director of Rescue Care, paramedics arrived just before 4 pm, and found the man laying on the ground.

"Advanced Life Support Paramedics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life. He was declared on the scene and his body was handed over to Umbilo SAPS."

Jamieson said events leading up to the man's death was unknown.

In June Sonnyboy Ngobeni, 55, died hours after running the Comrades Marathon in his sleep.

Ngobeni had ran for the University of Limpopo Running Club and had finished the marathon in a good condition which earned him a Robert Mtshali medal.

Cheryl Winn, Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chairperson, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Mr Ngobeni. This was his second Comrades Marathon, at which he achieved his Comrades Back-to-Back medal. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and running club members.”

