Durban - A 73-year-old male who collapsed while walking on the promenade on the Durban beachfront, suspected of having a heart attack has been taken to hospital for further treatment.
According to Leon Fourie, the Operations manager at Life Response ambulance service, paramedics were dispatched to the case at 06:50am on Wednesday morning.
"On arrival we found Ethekwini Life guards doing CPR. Life Response paramedics took over and Advanced Life support paramedics from Life Response continued the resuscitation.
Fourie said members from Metro police Search and rescue unit as well as SAPS search and rescue members came and assisted with the resuscitation efforts.
"The patient was stabilized on scene and then transported to a hospital for further definitive care," said Fourie.