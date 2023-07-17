Mandela Day: #67000litres of soup for those in need

CHEFS with Compassion (CWC) has called on South Africans to be part of the largest annual food preparation collaboration by chefs, home cooks, hotels, restaurants, culinary schools, corporates and community caterers. Chefs with Compassion is a non-profit organisation committed to reducing food waste and hunger across South Africa. It was founded in March 2020.

Their #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge, has seen 970 844 meals created and donated in Madiba’s honour since the inception of the challenge. Their challenge is to everyone, everywhere, to prepare a wholesome 10 litres of soup within 67 minutes (or more if you would prefer) any time over the weekend of Mandela Day from July 15 to 18, and donate it to a beneficiary of your choice. Chef Coo Pillay, Founding Director and National Project Manager of Chefs with Compassion said: “#67000L for Mandela Day enters its fourth edition this year. In the spirit of the day, and of Madiba’s vision on Ubuntu, we are calling on all South Africans from all walks of life to come together and make their contribution towards this initiative. Every litre counts, a litre of soup feeds up to four people.

“People can register on our Quicket page, make a contribution to CWC and then prepare soup. They are more than welcome to support local beneficiaries and people in their communities. "This initiative is also a fundraising drive for CWC and highlights the work CWC does daily to feed thousands of people who have become dependent on us. The donations raised enable us to sustain CWC for another year.“ Pillay said if anyone would like to assist at one of the CWC kitchens, contact them on [email protected] for more information.

“Alternatively, if you are able to, cook on your own premises then register on the campaign’s Quicket page,” said Pillay. He added: “CWC is an organization run by volunteers. Assistance is required all round and beyond the kitchen. Logistics, fuel, premises that will assist us to expand our operations or even a monthly contribution to help the cause. Feeding and sustaining our communities is not just on Mandela Day and we would like to call on the public to lend a hand to CWC beyond Mandela Day.” Log onto www.cwc.org.za/donate to make your contribution, or contact [email protected] for more information.