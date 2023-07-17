Mandela Day: Animal sanctuary needs help

PUPPY SOS and Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) need help reviving their Verulam-based sanctuary.
Tashya Giyapersad, an executive board member, said: “We need volunteers to paint our sanctuary, clear it up and possibly paint murals with pictures, paw prints or logos. We hope the artwork revives our sanctuary.
“Our two washing machines need service. The grass at the side of our property needs cutting and a room needs to be repaired following a fire last year. The wooden beams were damaged and need replacing, so we can’t fit new roofing on until then.”
While these are among their wish list for Mandela Day, Giyapersad said they welcomed donations as there was an increase in the number of animals in need in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The general economic downturn has had a negative effect on animal welfare. Sometimes we overlook that animals, like children and the aged, are also part of the vulnerable in society. Animal welfare has taken a beating in recent years.
“I’ve been working with the organisation for about 15 years. Things have gotten progressively worse over the years. We are seeing increased cases of abandonment and animal starvation. Due to the weakened economy, some people have downsized and lost their homes and have had to give up their animals. People also cannot afford vet care so animals are left to suffer.”
The organisation’s sanctuary feeds around 90 dogs using 75kg of food a day. Their food of choice is Montego “Monty and Me”.
“We also have a sterilisation drive for the rural area. Subject to funding, we plan to have this every two week’s until the year-end. We get a rate of R400 per spay.”
Puppy SOS is a division of PACT. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abused, unwanted and homeless dogs.
For more information on their revamp, food donation or sponsoring vet bills, email [email protected] Follow them on Facebook and Instagram: PUPPY SOS KZN, and, Phoenix Animal Care & Treatment (PACT).