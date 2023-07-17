Mandela Day: Animal sanctuary needs help

Tashya Giyapersad, an executive board member, said: “We need volunteers to paint our sanctuary, clear it up and possibly paint murals with pictures, paw prints or logos. We hope the artwork revives our sanctuary.

“Our two washing machines need service. The grass at the side of our property needs cutting and a room needs to be repaired following a fire last year. The wooden beams were damaged and need replacing, so we can’t fit new roofing on until then.”

While these are among their wish list for Mandela Day, Giyapersad said they welcomed donations as there was an increase in the number of animals in need in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The general economic downturn has had a negative effect on animal welfare. Sometimes we overlook that animals, like children and the aged, are also part of the vulnerable in society. Animal welfare has taken a beating in recent years.