Mandela Day: Food, warm clothing for the homeless

THE Salvation Army in Montpelier Road in Morningside feeds close on 200 people, at least five days of the week. Those who arrive for hot meals are homeless in a situation that seems to be snowballing, according to volunteers.

“It has been quite hectic. The need has just snowballed since the Covid-19 pandemic to the point that we feel we are just not coping,” said Francis Burgoyne, the local pastor and manager of Thembela Home. The organisation does not get government funding. It relies on the goodwill of others to be able to continue helping those in need. “The homeless, who come to us, live mainly around Durban central. We serve a hot meal to between 150 and 200 people per day from Monday to Friday. It seems people getting poorer with the harsh economic conditions and the donors are also fewer.

“Other than providing food, we offer the homeless a little bit of self-worth. We give hair cuts. This makes them look and feel good for a possible job interview. At any given time, we welcome any donations of food, or if people prefer to cook and serve the meals here. We need volunteers.” Burgoyne said they had a thrift shop and sold clothing to fund-raise. On Mandela Day the Salvation Army would like to give their recipients something more.