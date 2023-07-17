Mandela Day: Help these kids keep warm

WENTWORTH Angels, a non-profit organisation, needs your help to give children from Wentworth and Merebank the gift of a blanket and a meal. Tracey Williams started the organisation more than 14 years ago. She was inspired after watching her parents help children in the community.

“Wentworth Angels was inspired by an initiative that was started by my parents when I was nine years old. They hosted Christmas parties and Easter egg hunts. I then started Wentworth Angels. At one point, I had a shelter where I assisted abused women and children, but we could not get funding to keep that shelter open. “We also assisted in Sydenham and Newlands East but because of financial and time constraints, we have had to focus on our ward. There has been an increased need in our communities, especially in recent years, so we are obligated to serve the community in which we are based. Our resources can only stretch so far. “When we learn of children in need, we contact their parents and ask them to bring them through to our outreach events. We recently held a Youth Day party where the children received a hot meal, party packs, and were treated to a day of fun outdoors. We also gave them nutritional powered milk to take home. We basically use whatever resources we have to make these days special for them.”

The Wentworth Angels blanket drive has so far collected 20 blankets. “We hope to reach 100 blankets by Nelson Mandela Day to distribute to our kids on the day. We also need help with donations to give them a hot meal, something to drink and goodie bags. “At the moment, we cater for 50 children in each of the two areas, but when it comes to the hot meal, we ask donors to cater for 150. Sometimes during our kids functions, some people who are in need arrive and ask for food. We don’t like to turn anyone away. It helps to have a bit of extra food on hand.”