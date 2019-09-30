Bollywood - Bollywood actress Actress Rani Mukerji, who is gearing up for the second installment of the "Mardaani" franchise, says the film will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed on women and take a bold and brave stand.
Rani is set to reprise the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani 2".
Director Gopi Puthran says: "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."
The film marks the directorial debut of Puthran, who was the writer of the first "Mardaani" film.
The film will show that Rani will stand up against crimes on women.