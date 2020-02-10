Mark Ramdass commits suicide months after being acquitted of girlfriend's murder









Mark Ramdass Durban - Less than a year after Mark Donovan Ramdass was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Appeal for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, he took his own life. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Ramdass was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head and no foul play was suspected. "A firearm was found in his hand and an inquest docket had been opened at Mountain Rise SAPS," said Gwala. According to a source not authorised to speak to the media it is uncertain if a note had been found. Ashika Singh, 35, a financial adviser, was found brutally murdered in her Merebank home on March 2, 2014.

She had been strangled with an extension cord and suffocated with a plastic packet. She was found by her elderly mother.

Ashika Singh Picture: Supplied

Ramdass was charged with both Singh's murder and armed robbery.

After a psychiatric evaluation Ramdass was found fit to stand trial.

After a two-year trial in September 2016, Judge Johan Ploos van Amstel said the State had not provided a clear motive why Ramdass would have killed Singh, and that he (Ramdass) was so drunk he lacked criminal capacity.

Which means that while the court found him factually responsible they said he lacked criminal capacity.

But Ramdass' woes did not end there.

In April 2019, the Director of Public Prosecution launched a special leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein to have the murder charges reinstated.

While the State argued that Ramdass possessed "goal-directed" behaviour when he killed Singh, the SCA found the process was procedurally irregular with no reasonable prospects of success or any compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

The appeal was dismissed with costs.

POST