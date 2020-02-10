Durban - Less than a year after Mark Donovan Ramdass was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Appeal for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, he took his own life.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that Ramdass was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head and no foul play was suspected.
"A firearm was found in his hand and an inquest docket had been opened at Mountain Rise SAPS," said Gwala.
According to a source not authorised to speak to the media it is uncertain if a note had been found.
Ashika Singh, 35, a financial adviser, was found brutally murdered in her Merebank home on March 2, 2014.