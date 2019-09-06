File picture

Durban - THE start of the matric trial examinations got off to a rocky start at Crossmoor Secondary on Monday after some pupils were allegedly removed from the classroom because their school fees were not paid. A group of Grade 12 pupils was about to write life orientation when they claimed they were instructed to leave their desks and contact their parents.

Some of them said they had to borrow cellphones from their teachers and other parents who were on the property at the time to contact their parents.

Although calm was restored after the circuit manager intervened and they returned to the classroom about 30 minutes later, parents said the children should not have to suffer.

A pupil, who said she had studied until 1am on Monday, claimed that when she questioned the principal, she was told the school did not run on love and fresh air.

“I don’t believe we should have been pulled out of class. The issue of school fees is my parents’ duty and not mine. I am here for an education,” she said.

Another pupil said he watched as his classmate cried, while he and others were scolded. He said his mother was at work but she had to rush to the school out of concern.

When the POST arrived, a group of parents waited for feedback from the principal, who they said was discussing the matter with the School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson and the circuit manager.

One parent said her son studied until 2am and got up at 5am to revise.

“My husband called me just before 9am to go to school. When I arrived, all I could see were concerned faces. I enquired about the bill, and we will have to try and sort it out.”

Another parent said she paid a portion of the fees.

“The fees are R4 000. That is a lot of money. We are aware we owe the school money, and we know we need to make the payment, but the manner in which they handled this, is not right.

“I dropped my child off knowing she was going to be writing. I rushed to the school from work with my hazard lights on, so I could sort out whatever I could.”

The circuit manager, Johnathan Ndlovu, told the parents he would collect statements on what transpired and assured them that their children would write the papers.

The SGB chairperson said there was “no problem”, while the principal declined to comment.

Department of Education spokesperson in KZN, Kwazi Mthethwa, said: “We are hoping they will resolve the situation and get on with the business of the day. We are already less than 50 days before the matric exams. The MEC has called on everyone to focus and pay maximum concentration during this critical period.”

The pupils also wrote English paper2 (poetry and literature) on Monday afternoon, and the exams continued on Tuesday.

