Men arrested for killing, raping pensioner,74.

Durban - Two men who allegedly raped two woman and then murdered of them are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele the body of 74-year-old Ngenzeni Zuma was found at her home in Sweetwaters in

the Pietermaritzburg on March 29. "She was allegedly raped and strangled to death." Mbele said Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives were assigned to investigate the case and bring the perpetrators to book. "A 27-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in KwaShange in Pietermaritzburg, while the 24-year-old was traced to the Point area in Durban.



"Intensive police investigation have linked the suspects to the rape of a 20-year-old female who was allegedly raped on the same night."

Mbele said the suspects will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other pending cases in the province.



The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest.

Jula strongly condemned the attack of the elderly woman which he said had brought severe anguish to the family and neighbours.

In November a 34-year-old man was sentenced in the Polokwane High Court to 20 years imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 79-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from dementia.

On July 13, 2018, at about 2am, Jackson Dingan Debeila from Mohlaletsi Sekateng village in Apel outside Lebowakgomo, met the victim a few streets away from her home after she had "wandered off", Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

Debeila, instead of rescuing the stranded woman, assaulted her severely, overpowered her and raped her.

