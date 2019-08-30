Durban - The two men who allegedly assisted murder accused Ashen Vishnudath’s escape from jail last week have been remanded into custody.

They are expected to make a bid for bail next week.



Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Joel Israel, 27, who were arrested and charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged they help Vishnudath, 27, of Reservoir Hills, escape from jail on August 15.

Vishnudath, who conjured an elaborate plan to escape, is still on the run.

He is accused of killing Reservoir Hills mechanic Navandren Govender and had been in police custody since March. He was due to appear in court at the end of the month.

According to a well-placed source, Vishnudath convinced both men to help him escape. The source said there was another inmate, named Dion Perumal, who was granted R300 bail.

“He (Vishnudath) got to know about this and he collected Dion’s personal information, like his cell number and other details. He then contacted a friend and told him to pay Dion’s bail.”

Before the escape on August 15, Vishnudath told prison officials he lost his inmate card and needed a new one.

“He created a card using Dion’s name and information.

“On Thursday morning, two men arrived to bail out an inmate called Dion Perumal. Vishnudath was waiting and responded when guards called out the name.”

The bail was paid and Vishnudath walked out. It was only days later that the investigating officers realised what happened.

Vishnudath is accused of killing Govender for the R10 000 he was going to use to purchase a car.

Govender, 30, was reported missing on March 6. His body was found in the bushes at Mariannhill hours later. He sustained three gunshot wounds to the head. Vishnudath was arrested days later and charged with murder.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said investIgations were continuing.

