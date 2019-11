Miguel Louw murder trial to resume in December









Raylene Louw holds a photo of her son,Miguel Louw. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The murder trial of Miguel Louw's accused will resume in the Durban High Court on December 19. The State has so far called a total of 9 witnesses. Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim, 44, the man accused of murdering the grade 4 pupil has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft, kidnapping and murder. Miguel was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at a local eatery near his home in July 2018. His decomposed body was found in a shallow grave near Ebrahim's Phoenix home two months later.

In a two-page indictment, the State alleges that Ebrahim who lives in Longbury Phoenix occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home.

It further states that prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument.

"As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother," said the State in the indictment.

During her evidence-in-chief Miguel's mother Raylene testified that Ebrahim had been friends even after she was fired from her job at a local butchery where they both had worked together.

"We met at the butchery... He was promoted to manager and I was fired for no reason. He said he would help me and take me to CCMA," said Louw.

In addition the court heard that Raylene had visited Ebrahim in jail and offered to pay his bail.

She said that she had lied and she wanted answers about her son.

In July this year Miguel's father suffered a heart attack and died.

