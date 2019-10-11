Mishka Gounden drops charges against ex-DJ who allegedly circulated sex tape









Attorney Shaheen Seedat and his client, Fahim Jamadar, at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. File photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - Former radio jock Fahim Jamadar, who was accused of assaulting and harassing TV actress Mishka Gounden, feels vindicated after she withdrew a court application seeking a protection order against him. Jamadar, 42, is a former Megazone and Lotus FM presenter. He worked with Gounden, 25, at Megazone in 2016. Last July, Gounden went to court to get a protection order against Jamadar. She claimed he had: Assaulted her outside a restaurant in Musgrave in April 2017. Harassed her.

Leaked four sexually-explicit home-made videos of herself around the middle of last year.

Jamadar’s attorney, Shaheen Seedat, said: “Both parties had allocated advocates and the matter was argued on July 1. However, the magistrate made a ruling that she wanted to hear oral evidence from the applicant and the respondent and the dates for the hearing was set.

“The magistrate also requested electronic proof that my client publicised the videos on social media, but that was not brought to court. We were also in possession of witness statements, which did not implicate my client.”

Mishka Gounden withdrew a protection order application against Jamadar. Photo: Facebook.

According to Seedat, Gounden sent Jamadar the video clips while the two of them were working at Megazone in 2016 but he had not published them online.

The matter was set down to be heard last week but before the trial could start Gounden withdrew the application.

It’s not the only legal matter between the two. Gounden laid a criminal charge against Jamadar for publishing the videos online. However, in May this year the director of public prosecutions declined to prosecute the matter.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not responded at the time of going to print as to why the matter was dropped.

She also filed a R1.5 million claim for defamation of character and damages after she lost her job at Lotus FM. According to press reports at the time, it was claimed she had breached her contract and brought the SABC into disrepute.

At the time Gounden worked as Lotus FM’s on air traffic presenter.

That matter is pending in the Durban High Court.

This week, Jamadar, a father of two, said he was “confused and surprised” that Gounden would accuse him of assaulting and harassing her because they had not been in contact since early 2017.

“I left Megazone in December 2016, and we maintained little contact. Suddenly, over a year later, I get a call from the cops that there is a protection order application and a criminal case against me for spreading videos. I am still trying to figure out what could have sparked her to make all these allegations, that I had shared those videos of her or even assaulted her”

He wished Gounden well.

“I was hurt by what transpired but I have no ill-feelings towards her. I even told her this while we were both at court during the recent proceedings.

“This has been a stressful, traumatising, and costly period, which she dragged out for the past year and then suddenly withdrew. I had to pay lawyers and advocates for something I never did.

“It also placed strain on my personal life, but I am grateful for the support of my family, especially my wife, who always believed in my innocence. I am glad it is all over.”

He said he intended pursuing legal action against Gounden for defamation.

Jamadar, who runs a perfume business, said he would consider going back into the radio industry, but returning to Lotus FM was not an option.

Gounden, who features in the e.tv soapie Imbewu: The Seed, said she withdrew the application for personal reasons.

“It has been almost two years. In this time, I have worked on myself and I have worked on moving forward in my career. The amount of support I have received from friends, family, fans and well-wishers have been such a blessing and I thank each and every one of them from the bottom of my heart.”

POST