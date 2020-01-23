Missing Pietermaritzburg mom found in Tongaat









Derisha Pather has been found. Picture: Supplied Durban - AFTER leaving her home two weeks ago, a missing Pietermaritzburg woman was found walking along the M4 Highway, near Tongaat, on Monday. Derisha Pather, 28, who was studying to be a teacher, left her Athlone home on January 4 in her family-owned 2007 silver Ford Focus hatchback. Her mother Ravathee said that CCTV footage showed her leaving the home in pyjamas at 1am carrying a backpack and laptop bag. Ravathee said they called the family to find out if they had heard from her. “I even called her ex-husband and his mother but they did not know anything.”

She said following Pather’s divorce, she and her eight-year-old daughter returned to her family home in 2016.

“She was working on herself to ensure a better and brighter future for her child. Her daughter, who was with her other grandmother at the time, wants her mother back home.”

The family posted information about Pather’s disappearance and they have been following up on the leads.

The family reported her missing and sought assistance on social media.

“One person said they found my daughter and was with her at the Durban beachfront. But when we arrived, we could not find the person. We called and she said my daughter ran away," said Ravathee

On January 14, the car was recovered outside the Durban High Court.

Her dad Siva said his daughter’s school friend found her on the roadside in the same outfit on Monday. She looked disorientated and nervous.

Siva said she was yet to tell them what happened.

