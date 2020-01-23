Durban - AFTER leaving her home two weeks ago, a missing Pietermaritzburg woman was found walking along the M4 Highway, near Tongaat, on Monday.
Derisha Pather, 28, who was studying to be a teacher, left her Athlone home on January 4 in her family-owned 2007 silver Ford Focus hatchback.
Her mother Ravathee said that CCTV footage showed her leaving the home in pyjamas at 1am carrying a backpack and laptop bag.
Ravathee said they called the family to find out if they had heard from her.
“I even called her ex-husband and his mother but they did not know anything.”