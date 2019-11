Mom believes her faith saved hijacked son









Ebrahim Moola Durban - A MOTHER believes her prayer saved the life of her young accountant son, who was hijacked and taken on a five-hour terror ride. On Saturday evening, Ebrahim Moola, 28, was leaving his uncle’s home in Winchester Hills, south of Johannesburg, when he was accosted by five armed men. His older brother was in the passenger seat of Moola’s BMW and their nephew was at the back. While he was reversing out of the driveway, a car blocked their path. The occupants, who wore ski masks, assaulted Moola’s brother with the butt of the gun and pulled him and the nephew out the car.

They then placed a black bag over Moola’s face and bound his hands with tape.

He was shoved into the suspects’ car. The men then drove off.

His family reported the incident and a search ensued. Moola’s BMW was found 40 minutes later, in Klipspruit West.

Moola was still with the suspects, who assaulted him and demanded he give them his bank pin - R4000 was withdrawn from his account.

Three more hours passed, before he was taken in another vehicle and dumped under a bridge in Noordgesig.

Passers-by assisted him. A policeman, who was in the area, took him to the Orlando police station in Soweto.

Moola’s mother, Ammarah, said: “I truly believe a mother’s prayer does not go unanswered. When I was told his vehicle was found but he was not, my heart filled with dread.

“I begged the Almighty to protect him and bring him home and the Almighty heard me.”

The gang got away with Moola’s gun, bank cards, cellphone and another R2000 cash.

Ammarah thanked the community and crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

“Yusuf went out in the rain to alert everyone. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a case of hijacking was being investigated.

