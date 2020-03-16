Mom in Bluff tattoo parlour killing happy justice has been served

Cody Lynton Houghton, 19, and two of his friends were allegedly falsely accused of stealing a cellphone from the tattoo parlour in Watsonia Road in Bluff on February 24, 2017.

They were allegedly kidnapped on February 24, assaulted and thereafter released. Houghton died the following morning. He was declared dead on arrival in hospital. He died from a blunt force trauma to the head. His two friends survived the attack.

Last week Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj jailed Neville van der Westhuizen, 37, and Richard Juan Elliot, 23, to an effective 15 years behind bars.





They were convicted on culpable homicide, assault GBH and kidnapping charges.



