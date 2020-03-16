Mom in Bluff tattoo parlour killing happy justice has been served
Durban - The mother of a Bluff teenager who died after being assaulted in a tattoo parlour in 2017 are happy her son's killers are in jail.
Cody Lynton Houghton, 19, and two of his friends were allegedly falsely accused of stealing a cellphone from the tattoo parlour in Watsonia Road in Bluff on February 24, 2017.
They were allegedly kidnapped on February 24, assaulted and thereafter released. Houghton died the following morning. He was declared dead on arrival in hospital. He died from a blunt force trauma to the head. His two friends survived the attack.
Last week Durban Regional Court magistrate Anand Maharaj jailed Neville van der Westhuizen, 37, and Richard Juan Elliot, 23, to an effective 15 years behind bars.
They were convicted on culpable homicide, assault GBH and kidnapping charges.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for alleged mastermind Brandon Ashley Peterson, 37.
Speaking to IOL this week Chantal Houghton said she was relieved that two men had been jailed.
"While the case is not entirely over, we are happy that some justice has been served. It has been three long years of delay tactics and it has been draining.
"We are hoping that the third person is caught so that we can begin mourning properly."
Houghton said they lived in the same area as the accused and would often bump into them.
She said losing her eldest child has been extremely painful.
"Hearing evidence in court of how he was hung upside down and pleaded for them to stop was not easy. But I prepared myself for the trial. No parent should have to go through this."
