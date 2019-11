More than R1m raised in ABH radiothon









Monica Singh of Hindvani interviews Papli Singh, a resident at the ABH. Facebook Durban - MORE than R1 million was raised during the Aryan Benevolent Home’s (ABH) Diwali Radiothon on Saturday. The radiothon was broadcast on the radio station, Hindvani. According to Nirode Bramdaw, the ABH fell short of about half a million rand every month. He said the fact that just over a million rand was raised showed the high esteem in which the community held the non-profit organisation. “The funds will be used to revamp and renovate the ageing facilities and to purchase new beds and mattresses for our elderly residents.

“We will also upgrade the facilities in our children’s cottages and the VJ Kara Family Centre, which cares for women and children who have suffered from domestic violence.”

Bramdaw said more than 100 “Change Angels” volunteered and received pledges from callers.

One of them included Jailoshini Naidoo, the actress who starred in Keeping up with the Kandasamys.

Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises, endorsed the initiative via a live crossing. “We even had veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan send us his best wishes all the way from India.”

He said readers could still contribute.

“The details for donations, meals or pampering for the less fortunate can be accessed via our website (visit www.abh.org.za for detailed information).”

The ABH is home to 889 vulnerable South Africans and it serves 750 000 meals a year. It also comforts, clothes and educates 142 children. “Our ability to continue to operate is due in large part to the generous support of donors. Thank you for helping us fulfil our mission of caring, sharing and serving.”

