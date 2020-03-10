'My kids needed counselling' :Victim in viral 'affair' video

Durban - The victim in a video that went viral on social media in May last year for allegedly having an affair told the court that her life has never been the same. In a victim impact statement handed to the court by State Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu, the victim Pravitha Premjith said that she had to quit her job, could not associate with family and had to seek professional help for her children following this incident. Earlier today, one of the two women, who kidnapped, assaulted and made a video of Premjith pleaded guilty in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Sonadhanum 'Jane' Andrew, 50, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, assault and criminal defamation citing her actions as unlawful. Magistrate Anand Maharaj ordered that Andrew pay R5 000 today and to issue a public apology.

Her co-accused Sarah Ishwarlal, 49, will appear in court in April.

Premjith said prior to the video going viral she lived a normal life.

“I was running my shop normally and I could go anywhere. I could go to the ashram normally.

“After it happened I lost my job, I couldn't go to the malls normally,” said Premjith.

She said she couldn’t even go to the hospital because “I was scared and they had threatened to come after me. I became very withdrawn.”

Premjith said apart from her life, the life of her three children were also affected.

“My son could not attend school because pupils were mocking him. He would get into fights because pupils would pick on me and he would try to defend me.”

Premith said her other son had epileptic attacks following this incident and her daughter was emotionally not well.

“Because of the viral video I could not even speak to my own family.”

Premjith said she also suffered physical trauma which included painful neck, ears and jaws as a result of the assault.

She said she sent her children to a social worker.

The woman said she believed the accused should get community service, should attend anger management and publicly apologise on social media.

