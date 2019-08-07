Durban - A South Coast woman who lost her entire family at the hands of her brother-in-law said in the blink of an eye her entire life was taken away from her in the most "cruel, disgusting way." In a victim impact statement presented to the Mtunzini Magistrate's Court this week widow Leanne Julyan described her family -her husband, father and two children Ethan, 10 and Kayla, 16, as her everything.

Her husband's brother Wesley Neil Julyan, 31, was this week convicted of the four murders and received four life sentences.

Wesley had murdered his brother Jeffrey, his niece and nephew Ethan and Kayla as well as Jeffrey's father-in-law Peter McKenna on December 19, 2017.

He strangled each person with a copper wire and then set the house alight.

Wesley a previous offender was dubbed the "shoelace killer" after he strangled an Amanzimtoti resident to death with a shoe lace. He was jailed in 2004 to 13 years in jail.

According to the indictments a state of enmity had existed between the brothers and days leading up to the murder the two had been at odds with each other relating to items of property which had been removed from the house in Mtwalume and were being kept in Jeffrey's home in Umtentweni.

On the day of the murder Jeffrey had made arrangements to return this items back to Mtwalume after Wesley demanded he do so.

Jeffrey took his family along to convey the items and this is when the murder occurred.

In the statement presented by State Advocate Dorian Paver, she described the past year as painful and traumatic.

She said the day of the murder on December 19, 2017 started as a normal day.

Leanne said when her husband didn't fetch she found it strange and tried to contact him and her elder daughter Kayla but they did not answer.

"The thoughts that were going through my mind where horrible but I never in a million years thought they were dead. When I was told that there were four dead bodies inside the house I dropped to the floor in shock and became hysterical. It was the most unbelievable thing I had heard.

"My precious children who were my life, my everything, were dead. My life now means nothing."

She said six days later she had to deal with Christmas and told the court how they had already bought presents for the children.

Leanne told the court that she spent so much money on therapy and anti-depressants and sleeping tablets..

She said she was robbed of her future.

"Everyday is a struggle as I grieve their unnecessary and untimely deaths. I will love them forever and I will see them again one day."

