Mystery surrounds South Coast couple's death









Zinhle Ngcobo and Calister Kassernath. Picture: Supplied Durban - THE bullet-riddled bodies of an Umzinto couple were found more than 60km apart on Sunday morning. Zinhle Ngcobo, 28, was found on the side of Maharaj Lane. Her partner, Calister Kassernath, 24, was kilometres away in kwaMakhutha, slumped inside the back of his VR6 Jetta. The couple had been together for three years and had a son. They were talking about getting married. Kassernath’s family said they were no closer to establishing what had happened to cause the couple’s death. His mother, Cathy, said her last words to her son was that she loved him.

She said he worked as a barman and left their home in Braemar on Saturday morning for work.

“His job meant he worked odd hours. I told him to spend a little time with me before he left. As he was leaving, I said ‘I love you boy’ and he responded ‘I love you ma’.”

That evening Kassernath’s parents, two siblings, Ngcobo and the couple’s 20-month-old son watched TV in the lounge before going to bed at 10pm.

“In the morning, my husband noticed the front door and the gate were open. He wanted to know where Calister was, because his car was not outside.

“I checked on my grandson, who sleeps with us, before going to Zinhle’s room.

“She was not there but her cellphone was under the pillow.

“That’s when my husband went to look for her.”

He saw a woman lying face down on the road near their home.

A crowd had gathered but because he had not been close to the body, he did not realise it was Zinhle.

“The police arrived not too long afterwards and my husband went to see what was going on. When they turned the woman’s body over, he saw it was Zinhle. He began shouting ‘It’s Zinhle, it’s Zinhle’.”

Ngcobo sustained three bullet wounds - to her hand, arm and head.

The family tried to call Kassernath on his cellphone, but there was no response. After a while, someone answered.

“They said they found his car and we needed to come to kwa- Makhutha.”

When her husband got to the area they found Kassernath dead.

He appeared to have been beaten and had gunshot wounds to his head and cheek.

She said Ngocobo, who had two older children, was part of their family.

“We lost two children that day, not one. My son and Zinhle were good children. We cannot understand what happened.”

Kassernath’s employer, Kumaren Govender, said he finished work at around 1am on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed two cases of murder were being investigated.

Gwala said nothing had been stolen from the car.

