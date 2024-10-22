New Blundell Road bridge will have enough space for two vehicles

There is good news for motorists in Durban. The new Blundell Road bridge, which connects Shallcross and Queensburgh, will have enough space for two trucks to fit comfortably. The old bridge, which was destroyed during the April 2022 floods, was a quaint structure that could barely fit two vehicles, Chris Van den Berg, the Ward 63 councillor, told the POST.

The new bridge is being constructed about 20 metres away from the old one and is scheduled to be completed in 2025. The old bridge during the floods. Picture: Supplied/Chris van den Berg “I have been to the site multiple times and everything seems to be on track within the time limits that were set out. Obviously, they had to prepare for some delays because of the constant rain we have been experiencing but there were small hiccups. “Currently, motorists are still using the old bridge, which was rebuilt as a temporary structure following the flood damages. This bridge was narrow and sat right at the bottom of the valley, so it was prone to flooding.

"It was a two lane bridge but if a large vehicle was driving on it, then it could only accommodate one at a time. The new bridge will be much higher and wider and will definitely help with traffic flow,’’ van den Berg said. The eThekwini Municipality is in charge of the project and appointed Afrostructures as the contractor. Afrostructures confirmed they were building the new bridge. According to reports, the structure costs around R90 million.