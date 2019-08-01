Neville Pillay and his wife, Carol. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - FORMER radio presenter Neville Pillay qualifies for a kidney transplant and his wife Carol will be the first to get tested as a donor. After meeting his nephrologist (kidney specialist) last week, Carol was given the good news.

“Neville was earlier told by a government hospital that he was overweight, did not qualify for a kidney transplant, and had months to live. But we prayed for a miracle.

“He, however, managed to get private dialysis treatment and lost about 40kg.

“His doctor said he qualified for a transplant and I could undergo a comparability test. If things go well, I will donate a kidney.

“For now, I need to get the price of the testing and for the funds to become available. If I am not compatible, Neville will be placed on an organ donor waiting list,” she said.

Pillay, 43, who has Type 2 diabetes, suffered a heart attack last October and his weight increased from 70kg to 110kg.

He was informed his kidneys were in their last stages and he would need dialysis three times a week.

Pillay, who did not have medical aid cover, was allegedly turned away from a government hospital as he was classified morbidly obese and high risk.

Forty percent of his body weight was water retention.

His daughter recently posted a message on Facebook about his medical condition and since then, a fund was set up for his medical bills.

“We have attorneys to monitor the account to ensure the public funds are used for his medical needs. Once the funds are released, I can undergo the compatibility test,” said Carol.

Last Wednesday, an anonymous donor said he would pay for the dialysis treatment.

Pillay is undergoing two weekly treatments.

“On Monday night, for the first time, Neville told us he felt a little normal.

“To hear him say that, was amazing.”

She said a former colleague offered to pay Pillay’s medical aid for a year and a fund-raising volleyball tournament would be hosted in August.

Next month, a Friends of Neville concert will be held at the Werehouse in Hunter Street on South Beach.

Comedian Meshantan Naidoo also plans to host a fund-raising event.

Due to the medical expenses, the family had to downgrade from their three-bedroom house in Ballito to renting a home in Merebank.

