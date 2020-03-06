New 'wiz' drug is being abused by pupils

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - CRIME Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal has been tasked to investigate a new narcotic doing the rounds at schools, south of Durban. The drug, Wiz, allegedly provides a feeling of euphoria when lit and inhaled, similar to smoking marijuana. It is, however, not meant for human consumption. Wiz is manufactured legally and has an undetectable smell and easy over-the-counter access. It is allegedly sold in a sloop, a joint or in a sachet for R10. The Wiz packaging reads: “This product contains a unique blend of all-natural, organic extracts and concentrates. It emits a very pleasant, very relaxing smoke when burned.” At the bottom of the packaging, it requests the user to ensure adequate ventilation and to use the product responsibly. It also states that the substance is not meant for human consumption.

The packaging has a Herbology logo but the Gauteng-based company, that owns the brand, has distanced itself from the product. The company, which sells herbal products, told the POST they did not sell Wiz.

Yusuf Vawda, a community activist in Merebank, said a high school pupil in the suburb, who consumed the product recently, collapsed and became delusional.

“We have been informed that a tobacco shop is selling the substance over the counter,” said Vawda.

“It is a synthetic drug that has no smell but it provides a narcotic effect.”

The principal said he was investigating the incident and declined to comment further.

Sharin Rajman, a member of the community police forum in Merebank, said a group of residents united to clamp down on the sale of the drug.

“It takes a village to raise a child and it is sad when parents make sacrifices to raise their children in the right way, only to see their life destroyed by drugs.”

She said peer pressure and bullying contributed to children using drugs.

Rajman will host a substance abuse and bullying workshop, at the Merebank community hall, on April 17.

“All nine schools in Merebank will be invited to attend. Even if the workshop makes a small difference to some of these pupils, it will be worth it.”

Sam Pillay, from the Anti-Drug Forum in Chatsworth, sent a sample of Wiz to a lab for a toxicology report.

There have been rumours that a component of the drug was horse tranquilliser.

“We are not sure of its composition but the report should be ready in about two weeks.”

He assumed the drug could contain an amphetamine. This is a central nervous system stimulant used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy (a chronic sleep disorder) and obesity.

Pillay said Wiz might not be new to the market, but drug dealers have resorted to selling the product to children.

A policeman from the Metro narcotics unit said since Wiz was not an illegal substance, it was, therefore, difficult to clamp down on those selling it. He said Wiz would become dangerous when mixed with other drugs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the Crime Intelligence Unit was investigating the substance.

POST