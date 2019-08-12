The placenta and umbilical cord were still attached when medics examined the newborn. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 32-year-old woman who allegedly threw her newborn baby out of a window has been arrested and charged for child abandonment. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the woman is due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"A case of child abandonment was opened at Verulam police station after a woman allegedly gave birth at a workplace and threw the baby out of the window. The baby was taken to hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested," said Zwane.

She was apprehended by members of Reaction Unit SA on Saturday in Cordoba Gardens in the Verulam area.

According to RUSA boss Prem Balram said the baby was found almost three metres below the window.

"Reaction Officers were called out to the business after an employee heard the child crying behind the toilet.

"Upon arrival Medics assessed the child and found that the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.

"The female that found the child informed RUSA Members that a piece of cloth was tied around his neck and it appeared as if the mother had attempted to strangle him before she threw him out of the window."

Balram said the infant landed in a bush approximately 3 metres below.

"Medics cut the umbilical cord before transporting the 3.9 kg boy to Osindisweni Government Hospital where he is currently being cared for by nurses."

Balram said one of the staff members led RUSA officers to an informal settlement known as Sand Pit in Redcliffe, Verulam where the woman was found in the company of her boyfriend.

"When confronted the suspect remained silent and requested that she be arrested. She declined medical assistance."

Balram said it is believed she had two other children.

